It seems so long ago that Hillary Clinton said things like this while her supporters on the left nodded in approval:

Donald Trump refused to say that he’d respect the results of this election. That’s a direct threat to our democracy. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 24, 2016

Now, not even four years later, lefties like the NY Times’ Paul Krugman are letting their true colors fly for the world to see:

Where we are now: at this point, it will be almost impossible for Trump to win reelection legitimately. It's quite possible, however, that he will try to steal the election. And if you don't think that can happen, you're not paying attention 1/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) July 17, 2020

And he’s off and running:

On the legitimate election: Trump staked everything on ignoring the virus and reopening the economy. He lost. The virus is running wild, especially in the states that were Trumpiest in their policies 2/ pic.twitter.com/CBEyDjKVsj — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) July 17, 2020

And multiple indicators, from payrolls to restaurant diners to small business revenue to household surveys, suggest that economic recovery has stalled as the pandemic surges 3/ pic.twitter.com/gbV9U5z0if — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) July 17, 2020

Even if the pandemic and the economy somehow turn around — and how is that supposed to happen? — there isn't enough time to rescue Trump. Oh, and the attempted October surprise — you know there will be one — will fall flat from the boy who cried "fake news" 4/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) July 17, 2020

The narrative is already set. If Trump wins, it’ll be because the election was stolen:

But attempted theft could happen in multiple ways; expect to see many or all in November 5/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) July 17, 2020

How about some conspiracy theories on top of it all?

Men claiming to be federal agents, but without identification, are already making arrests. Coming to polling places in November? https://t.co/slrSQEUDZ4 — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) July 17, 2020

Broken voting machines in D-leaning precincts? Mysterious and selective rejection of millions of absentee ballots? The list goes on. Don't say they wouldn't; clearly they will if they can. If you aren't scared, you're oblivious. fin/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) July 17, 2020

Krugman is everything he accuses Trump of being, and then some.

And vintage Krugman.

Where we are now: Liberal journalists get to irresponsibly speculate about *anything* and no one reins them in. https://t.co/dV5R2Rwyjs — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 17, 2020

He’ll probably get a raise from the NY Times and maybe another Nobel Prize for it.

Questioning the legitimacy of elections is a direct threat to our Republic* *Unless we do it. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 17, 2020

Translation from the Krugmanese: "We know Trump is going to kick our asses from here to Jupiter on Election Day, so we've got to do all we can to de-legitimize the election beforehand." — Hun of Norway (@filbert59) July 17, 2020

Paul Krugman posted an entire thread this morning pushing a conspiracy theory Trump would try to steal the election, and how he would allegedly go about doing it. Kruggie's become the Jen Rubin of the NYT -> https://t.co/L02foBVdOT — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) July 17, 2020

The Hillary Clinton of Enron Advisors https://t.co/ysTOl1cUoS — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) July 17, 2020