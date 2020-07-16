Earlier we told you about New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who still considers it unsafe to hold in-person classes with teachers present due to COVID-19. But that leaves a big problem when it comes to parents who work, who will need help with child care. As a result, the mayor — who thinks it’s too unsafe to have kids in classes — has announced a program will be gathered at certain places in the city with adult supervision:

Since full-time school isn't safe in NYC, Mayor de Blasio will provide child care for 100,00 students. Indoors. With other kids. And adult supervision. https://t.co/iae2vFCdBI

Here’s a worthy surreal follow-up to that story, as the NYC mayor has again unleashed another “WTF” moment:

DE BLASIO: “We now have fewer people in our jails than any time since WW2 and we are safer for it and better for it” pic.twitter.com/isOM3P8yZ4 — Checked Elitist Poso (@JackPosobiec) July 16, 2020

First off, former NYC Mayor Rudolph Giuliani weighed in this way:

Who are people supposed to believe, Bill de Blasio or their lying eyes?

Is this dude smoking crack?! https://t.co/kLKnF53fTo — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) July 16, 2020

The NYC mayor’s “leadership” has been nothing short of a complete disaster.

Ask the parents of that 1 year old who was shot in his stroller. — Vicki Hill (@vlhill1) July 16, 2020

Because. You. Released them. — “Mostly Peaceful” Matthew (@MostPeacefulOne) July 16, 2020