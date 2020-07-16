Earlier we told you about New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who still considers it unsafe to hold in-person classes with teachers present due to COVID-19. But that leaves a big problem when it comes to parents who work, who will need help with child care. As a result, the mayor — who thinks it’s too unsafe to have kids in classes — has announced a program will be gathered at certain places in the city with adult supervision:
Since full-time school isn't safe in NYC, Mayor de Blasio will provide child care for 100,00 students. Indoors. With other kids. And adult supervision. https://t.co/iae2vFCdBI
