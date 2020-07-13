CNN’s Trump-triggered media correspondent has declared an emergency:

We are in a truth emergency. pic.twitter.com/ILSzhaHSmt — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 12, 2020

“We are in a truth emergency,” @brianstelter says. “When the commander-in-chief calls real crimes by his friends a hoax, while making up crimes by his opponents. When he spreads bogus fears about voter fraud … it means we are in a truth emergency.” pic.twitter.com/A1PDePWCkV — Reliable Sources (@ReliableSources) July 12, 2020

Something else has also been spotted:

…and epic low levels of self awareness apparently as well. — Mike Eiselein (@BigBlockWyz) July 12, 2020

Does Stelter know he works for CNN?

With @cnn at the centre of a 4 year misinformation campaign. — SWPerth (@SWPerth11) July 12, 2020

Go to the source for data on the truth emergencies, go to Brian! — 𝕃𝕪𝕕𝕚𝕒 𝕄𝕠𝕣𝕡𝕙𝕖𝕖𝕟 (@sourpatchlyds) July 13, 2020

We can’t wait for Stelter to have Dan Rather on “Reliable Sources” to talk further about the “truth emergency.”

Your network is a joke. pic.twitter.com/VdC503p19s — JeffJongsma (@JeffJongsma) July 13, 2020

Remember all the times that CNN had Michael Avenatti on for his great legal mind? Yeah, that was funny! pic.twitter.com/4ojEUcCfqq — MakesSenseToMe (@MakesSenseToMe2) July 13, 2020

Speaking of “truth emergencies”…

CNN and Stelter are talking about truth emergency? Maybe heed your own advice propagandists. Want some examples? Russia hoax, Ukraine hoax, Gen Flynn, Impeachment, Stormy Daniels, Covington Kids. It goes on an on. — BANE (@Bane_Rises) July 13, 2020

From the network that brought us 3 years of Russian collusion hoax, insisted the the Steele dossier was accurate, assured us FISA wasn't abused, and defamed the Covington kid. Grab some self-awareness. — BillHobson (@BillHobson1) July 12, 2020

THIS. Is CNN.