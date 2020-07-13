CNN’s Trump-triggered media correspondent has declared an emergency:

Something else has also been spotted:

Does Stelter know he works for CNN?

We can’t wait for Stelter to have Dan Rather on “Reliable Sources” to talk further about the “truth emergency.”

Speaking of “truth emergencies”…

THIS. Is CNN.

