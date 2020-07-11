During a visit to Walter Reed hospital Saturday afternoon, President Trump wore a mask for the first time in public:

After that, CNN’s Jake Tapper contemplated how many lives might have been saved if the president would have started wearing a mask in February of March, and the Washington Post took a similar tone:

Just like Tapper’s tweet, the WaPo ran into some inconvenient realities in regards to media reporting a few months ago:

The shot from Saturday:

And the chaser from early March:

Maybe the next WaPo scoop should be how people shouldn’t necessarily take heed in media reports.

Oh, we don’t doubt that at all!

