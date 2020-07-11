During a visit to Walter Reed hospital Saturday afternoon, President Trump wore a mask for the first time in public:
EARLIER: President Trump visits Walter Reed hospital. He is wearing a mask. https://t.co/DxyoUzcb6R pic.twitter.com/nzyEP5ccIV
— The Hill (@thehill) July 12, 2020
After that, CNN’s Jake Tapper contemplated how many lives might have been saved if the president would have started wearing a mask in February of March, and the Washington Post took a similar tone:
Trump dons mask in public for the first time, months after public health experts said everyone should https://t.co/iocEm3KOdg
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 12, 2020
Just like Tapper’s tweet, the WaPo ran into some inconvenient realities in regards to media reporting a few months ago:
This is shameful, @washingtonpost. pic.twitter.com/SNcQwubv1E
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 12, 2020
The shot from Saturday:
Trump dons mask in public for the first time, months after public health experts said everyone should https://t.co/iocEm3KOdg
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 12, 2020
And the chaser from early March:
If you’re not already sick and you’re not a health-care worker, you don’t need to wear a mask. And you certainly don’t need to buy every box your local pharmacy has in stock. https://t.co/nW3q39Walc
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 2, 2020
Maybe the next WaPo scoop should be how people shouldn’t necessarily take heed in media reports.
Good grief! pic.twitter.com/cDeB42uuBh
— Mike G 🇺🇸 (@TheRealMikeGi) July 12, 2020
