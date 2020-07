Possibly feeling emboldened after the Cuomo administration cleared the Cuomo administration of charges that they made the coronavirus deaths much worse with their nursing home policy, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is reportedly considering putting the story — or at least a story — into book form:

. @NYGovCuomo says he is considering writing a book about New York’s experience battling #COVID__19 pic.twitter.com/nYUH2EO653

Fox News’ Janice Dean gets the first eye roll:

I thought this was a joke. It’s not. This is how gross this guy is. https://t.co/3rRp8eJ3FY — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 11, 2020

It is beyond parody, but in 2020 it’s impossible to tell the difference.

Is he going to have a whole chapter devoted to killing senior citizens due to his policies? Gonna be a big chapter. — ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) July 11, 2020

Titled “How I murdered the most venerable” — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) July 11, 2020

He should call it "My Struggle." https://t.co/YoOreoAPBV — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) July 11, 2020

Is it called "I got thousands killed, but my brother is on CNN so I've been hailed as a hero?" https://t.co/ZQesthfCM6 — Say No To Fascism (@JDincauze) July 11, 2020

The PR was nothing that CNN’s Chris Cuomo couldn’t help with by holding up an oversized prop cotton swab while others in the media lauded the “Love Gov” in softball interviews.

It'll probably probably top the Amazon fiction best selling list — Trump2020! (@USABrit4Trump) July 11, 2020

Working title: ¨In the Mind of a Serial Killer¨ https://t.co/e66LWsIfn9 — THE CLOCKWORK ORANGE–POLITICAL COMMENTARY, SATIRE (@FineTunedOrange) July 11, 2020

"… And it was then that I decided that old people had to die." https://t.co/dbxjWEFIpH — The_War_Economy (@The_War_Economy) July 11, 2020

Make sure this is chapter 1 pic.twitter.com/wicK4tu7Cz — Democrats hate America 🇺🇸 (@Democratsrscrap) July 10, 2020

We doubt this will be under consideration for the cover: