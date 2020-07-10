There’s a lot of craziness in the country right now, but at least we can count on that longtime beacon of “journalism” the Washington Post to not get too carried away. Wait, never mind:

Perspective: Twelve signs Trump would try to run a fascist dictatorship in a second term https://t.co/Fyt5BO52bh — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 10, 2020

It’s ironic that they call it a “perspective” when they seem to have lost all sense of perspective:

How these “perspectives” aren’t laughed out of the room anymore is so 2020… https://t.co/y4fOVBJnb6 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 10, 2020

Often they are, but the Post chooses not to notice.

Someone got *paid* to write this Buzzfeed-esque fascist fan fiction: https://t.co/qVKznML481 — Tyler Grant (@TyGregoryGrant) July 10, 2020

I had to do a double take because I was sure this was an Onion headline https://t.co/qOgWhEhiP5 — Will Chamberlain 🇺🇸 (@willchamberlain) July 10, 2020

please take a staycation or something this isn't good for you https://t.co/qby9xPBt5j — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) July 10, 2020

Trump Derangement Syndrome is spreading. https://t.co/ZFrrevQoH7 — Chris Kieser (@ckieser13) July 10, 2020

perspective: what if trump refuses to leave office and also what if he grows fifty feet tall and shoots lasers out of his eyes? https://t.co/s1BVmoZVgB — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) July 10, 2020

Liberals literally just want to live in a hunger games love story. Somebody actually wrote this https://t.co/Bw6aKOU2FW — Culper (@Culper_III) July 10, 2020

Its basically porn now. https://t.co/wRJcawzhka — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) July 10, 2020

Imagine how bad it will be by late October. Hoo boy!