After the “defund the police” movement gained steam a few weeks ago, there have been proposals from progressives to take money that funds police in various cities and instead use that money for social workers, etc.
One such city that appears to be moving forward with that kind of thinking is Seattle, and a majority of the City Council has agreed to chop the police budget by 50 percent and put that money to use elsewhere:
NEW: A majority of Seattle City Council members now say they agree with a high-level proposal by advocates to defund the Police Department by 50% and reallocate the dollars to other community needs. https://t.co/0pz88NqCi3
— The Seattle Times (@seattletimes) July 10, 2020