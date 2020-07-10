After the “defund the police” movement gained steam a few weeks ago, there have been proposals from progressives to take money that funds police in various cities and instead use that money for social workers, etc.

One such city that appears to be moving forward with that kind of thinking is Seattle, and a majority of the City Council has agreed to chop the police budget by 50 percent and put that money to use elsewhere:

Shaun King likes what he sees:

Meanwhile, others are pretty sure what will come next:

Those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it — just weeks later in this case:

Yep, what could possibly go wrong?

Will those on the Seattle City Council take a lead from some on the Minneapolis City Council by voting to take funding away from the police and then use taxpayer dollars to pay for their own private security? Stay tuned!

