Does Joe Biden’s promise for America sound familiar? Seems like we heard something like this back in 2008:

We're going to beat Donald Trump. And when we do, we won't just rebuild this nation — we'll transform it. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 6, 2020

Oh really?

Wait what happened to it? Did someone burn it down or something? https://t.co/vQ8dUhkdz5 — Becky With Alright Hair I Guess (@_basicbecky) July 6, 2020

Many know what Joe has in mind and are taking a hard pass:

Tweets like this are a donation in kind to the Trump campaign. Biden is essentially endorsing the Trump campaign’s messaging that a Biden presidency will bring a parade of far-left agenda items. https://t.co/vYB8pJKWnP — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) July 6, 2020

When people tell you what they plan to do, listen. https://t.co/KZtyFqf7T1 — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) July 6, 2020

Yep, Biden’s saying the quiet parts out loud.

The whole appeal of Biden's candidacy was supposed to be a return to normalcy, not revolution. https://t.co/cVyekrvGrV — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) July 6, 2020

By transform, you mean destroy. https://t.co/JCsVqioKFx — Kira Thompson (@KiraNThompson32) July 6, 2020

We see exactly what you are doing right now all across the country, which is why I will be voting for Trump. https://t.co/Hm6DmCMS0U — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) July 6, 2020

Remember when they said "defund the police" and then everyone said "that's not what the really means" and now it's happening. I believe him when he says "transform" that's scary. https://t.co/jWOqjbkov8 — Joe Momma (@commonsensenon) July 6, 2020

I have seen how you want to transform it. No TY. https://t.co/z1UQj1KnVu — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) July 6, 2020

we don't want to be transformed — Steph (@steph93065) July 6, 2020

At least whoever wrote this is telling the truth. They'll transform it into Venezuela https://t.co/PB9qL13OLD — ⭐El Scorpio⭐ (@jonnyRevv) July 6, 2020

Isn't that an admission that your 8 years as VP were a failure? https://t.co/L4NSaUvCLZ — RBe (@RBPundit) July 6, 2020

Biden’s “outsider” rhetoric continues to be hilarious coming from somebody who was in Congress for decades and VP for eight years.