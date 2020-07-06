New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo continues to explain on a daily basis how he’s leading his state down from the summit of Covid Mountain:

Cuomo might get free passes via softball interviews on outlets such as CNN and CBS News, but Fox News’ Janice Dean isn’t having any of the “Love Gov” spin:

Somebody has to hold Gov. Cuomo accountable because the national media sure isn’t.

And we don’t think she’s close to finished.

