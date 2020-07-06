New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo continues to explain on a daily basis how he’s leading his state down from the summit of Covid Mountain:

More testing ≠ more cases https://t.co/zLxSbduzRP — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 6, 2020

Cuomo might get free passes via softball interviews on outlets such as CNN and CBS News, but Fox News’ Janice Dean isn’t having any of the “Love Gov” spin:

Forcing Covid patients into nursing homes=murdering seniors https://t.co/sKa2S4nsDw — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 6, 2020

Somebody has to hold Gov. Cuomo accountable because the national media sure isn’t.

And we don’t think she’s close to finished.