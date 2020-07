The Washington Post and other “journalists” have made their opinions of President Trump’s Mt. Rushmore speech abundantly clear, and now it’s CNN reporter Maeve Reston’s turn:

In a jaw-dropping speech that amounted to culture war bonfire, President Trump used the backdrop of Mount Rushmore to frame protesters as a nefarious left-wing mob that intends to "end America," CNN's Maeve Reston writes. https://t.co/JJ2QDo2Rm4

Is the source of so much triggering from journalists that Trump is wrong, or that he’s way too close to the truth?

Because that is the truth. https://t.co/VC8OpWArmS — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) July 4, 2020

Every time the media hyperventilate it means Trump is right over the target.

"In a jaw-dropping speech celebrating America that we in the media didn't like…" https://t.co/phTB4RP0ro — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) July 4, 2020

I'm sure it was jaw-dropping to the mopes at CNN. Too much truth scares them. Besides, they are the creators of the culture war, not the President. — Rabbit (@the_daddyrabbit) July 4, 2020

The Marxist mobs of Antifa and BLM have made it crystal clear what their goals are. So suck it, CNN. — Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) July 4, 2020

*jawdropping* to @cnn "We believe in equal opportunity, equal justice, and equal treatment for citizens of every race, background, religion, and creed. Every child, of every color — born and unborn — is made in the holy image of God."

President Trump.https://t.co/QZ4T2Mo3mX — DJSmith (@davidjacksmith) July 4, 2020

And that qualifies as super controversial to the hacks at CNN and elsewhere in the media.