The beginning of the month brought with it some good economic news that took place in the previous four weeks:
BREAKING: US jobs increase by 4.8 million in June, vs 2.9 million estimate; unemployment rate at 11.1%https://t.co/wqsZxQzxWF
June Jobs Numbers Demolish Expectations, Democrats and Media Rush to Spin https://t.co/9rFNT6rleo
And speaking of media spin, here’s an approach from the Washington Post that’s not unexpected:
Analysis: The grim, unmentioned downside of the employment records Trump is hyping https://t.co/lBuCdgQtxg
Spoiler: It’s that “the records the president touted Thursday were made possible by the preceding economic collapse.” Yes, and everybody knows that, but the point is that a recovery is taking place.
TOLD you they were mad that 4.8 million people found work. https://t.co/jWo9gL3QW6
Must squash positive news for America.
The greatest jobs report in recorded history.@nytimes "OK team, how can we shit on this?"
Left-wing rags will always look for the negative!
For some reason we’re guessing the WaPo headline would be quite different if the same thing were happening under a Democrat president.