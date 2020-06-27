In the era of coronavirus and all manner of unrest around the world, stories of actual hardship aren’t hard to find.

And then there’s this:

The horror:

My name is Tahlea (or Tali) Aualiitia and as someone who — through unsolicited commentary — has always been told how “different” and “difficult” my name is, this quote has always resonated with me.

In fact, the last person I had to correct for the misspelling of my name was someone from my own employer, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

I was invited to join a panel on representation in pop culture by the ABC News Channel earlier this month, and because the name super (the strap with my name at the bottom of the screen) was added during production, I wasn’t aware my name was spelled incorrectly until after the interview had finished and I was informed by my family and friends.

As if that wasn’t horrific enough, one other instance was described as there was another name misspelling made “by a producer in my own department.”

Wow, some journalists really do put everything on the line to do their jobs. *Eye roll*

For some reason if somebody spelled “Jim Acosta” wrong we’d also hear about that.

