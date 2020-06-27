In the era of coronavirus and all manner of unrest around the world, stories of actual hardship aren’t hard to find.

And then there’s this:

My employer spelled my name wrong twice — this is why it matters https://t.co/1XQmo6dOH3 — ABC News (@abcnews) June 26, 2020

The horror:

My name is Tahlea (or Tali) Aualiitia and as someone who — through unsolicited commentary — has always been told how “different” and “difficult” my name is, this quote has always resonated with me. In fact, the last person I had to correct for the misspelling of my name was someone from my own employer, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. I was invited to join a panel on representation in pop culture by the ABC News Channel earlier this month, and because the name super (the strap with my name at the bottom of the screen) was added during production, I wasn’t aware my name was spelled incorrectly until after the interview had finished and I was informed by my family and friends.

As if that wasn’t horrific enough, one other instance was described as there was another name misspelling made “by a producer in my own department.”

Wow, some journalists really do put everything on the line to do their jobs. *Eye roll*

My last name is Zeigler. It defies grammar rules, and autocorrect corrects it over and over and over again. Still, I press on. https://t.co/HOU3UjiP1z — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) June 27, 2020

This woman having her name misspelled has nothing to do with citizens being killed by police. What a whiny narcissist. Good grief. https://t.co/MonV6l8D29 — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) June 27, 2020

She got an apology for the typo but misspelling her name is still a global issue, y'all. pic.twitter.com/5PChIJRiOK — Mo Mo (@MollyRatty) June 27, 2020

Most people are just careless. No need to accuse them of malice. Sincerely,

Ali, Alli, Ally, Alley, Allison, Alice, Elizabeth, Mary Beth https://t.co/7hgYmxIw85 — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) June 27, 2020

Imagine being such a petty narcissist that you not only remember specific instances when your name is spelled wrong but write and entire article about it https://t.co/IFAIBu4Otn — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 27, 2020

For some reason if somebody spelled “Jim Acosta” wrong we’d also hear about that.

People spell my name wrong all the time. It does not matter because I am a functioning adult. — sarainitaly🌷🐥🐰🐣🌷🐰🐥🌷 (@sarainitaly) June 27, 2020

Millions of people are unemployed due to COVID… and you are mad your employer spelled your name wrong? — Autonomaton (@FilthPigPDX) June 27, 2020

This, btw, is what the vast majority of 'workplace discrimination' complaints are based on. https://t.co/DW1x2KOZZY — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 27, 2020

*scene opens in heaven* “So, what’s your story?” MLK: “Well, I preached equality & non-violence, which completely transformed America, but I was beaten, hated & ultimately murdered for it.” “Oh, well one time my boss spelled my name wrong so I know exactly what you mean.” https://t.co/ZxuCesZOC1 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 27, 2020

Oh FFS. This happens to me all the time. Quit whining. https://t.co/VCrOVSQ4CC — Courtney (@AlaskanCourtney) June 27, 2020

I can't tell you how many times my white-as-wonderbread self has had my name spelled "Palumbo" in literal news articles by journalists. Not everything is a victimhood issue 🙄🙄 https://t.co/HY0MHbBsD1 — Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈 (@brad_polumbo) June 27, 2020

I was literally shaking the zillion times someone spelled my name “Gregg.” — GregEsq (@GregEsq) June 27, 2020

These are the kind of opinions people have when the world revolves around them https://t.co/aREVVGz3Ty — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) June 27, 2020