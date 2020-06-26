Yesterday in Pennsylvania, Joe Biden again tried to get some political mileage out of the COVID-19 pandemic, but when Biden said how many people have died from the virus so far, he initially overstated the number just a little:

Apparently Joe Biden thinks there have been 120 Million Coronavirus Deaths pic.twitter.com/nQkeHCqDHk — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 25, 2020

Oh, Joe.

But that helps put things into perspective for FBN’s Charles Payne:

If I thought there were 120 million coronavirus deaths i wouldn't leave my basement either. #JustSaying https://t.co/dMGMEbFgEq — Charles V Payne (@cvpayne) June 25, 2020

No kidding!

No wonder Biden keeps tweeting what a horrible job Trump is doing handling the pandemic. https://t.co/IgSmikTYoA — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) June 26, 2020

