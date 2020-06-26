Yesterday in Pennsylvania, Joe Biden again tried to get some political mileage out of the COVID-19 pandemic, but when Biden said how many people have died from the virus so far, he initially overstated the number just a little:

Oh, Joe.

But that helps put things into perspective for FBN’s Charles Payne:

No kidding!

