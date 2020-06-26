Joe Biden again made it clear by his small events in Pennsylvania yesterday that he’s in no hurry to field questions from reporters. The Daily Caller has been trying to get Biden to answer some questions about the destruction of monuments in U.S. cities, but so far to no avail:

Perhaps the question should be directed to a different location:

LOL. Worth a try!

President Trump was willing to provide an answer on Biden’s behalf:

