As we told you earlier, CNN’s Chris Cuomo’s most recent interview with his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, was an affront to “journalism”:

Fox News’ Janice Dean, who lost her in-laws to COVID-19 in New York nursing homes, dropped the curtain on the Cuomo Brothers’ CNN circus:

It’s a disgusting display, making it a perfect fit for CNN.

