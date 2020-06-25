As we told you earlier, CNN’s Chris Cuomo’s most recent interview with his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, was an affront to “journalism”:

‘Not objective but true’: Chris Cuomo fawning all over bro Gov. Andrew ‘Luv Guv’ Cuomo’s COVID response belongs in HACK Hall of Shame (watch) https://t.co/zf1Nb0cTEt — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 25, 2020

Fox News’ Janice Dean, who lost her in-laws to COVID-19 in New York nursing homes, dropped the curtain on the Cuomo Brothers’ CNN circus:

At least @ChrisCuomo admitted he’s not objective, and I guess the giant cotton swab wasn’t appropriate this time. Your bro still has the highest death toll in any state and his name is still on the order that forced Covid into nursing homes killing thousands. You’re both awful. https://t.co/zIoJXJtWT0 — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) June 25, 2020

Auditioning for their own comedy show a few weeks ago: pic.twitter.com/CRKrfNtdRh — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) June 25, 2020

It’s a disgusting display, making it a perfect fit for CNN.