If you’ve been on Twitter today you might have noticed that many Democrats have latched onto a talking point game designed to appeal to those who don’t understand why DC wasn’t made into a state in the first place:

DC should be a state. Pass it on. https://t.co/fW6bJDJWca — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) June 25, 2020

DC should be a state. Pass it on. https://t.co/9ZNkJEx9gx — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 25, 2020

DC should be a state. Pass it on. https://t.co/8mEbVHGe9F — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 25, 2020

We much prefer this “pass it on” game that grew out of the original instead:

Term limits NOW. Pass it on. — ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) June 25, 2020

Yes! Keep ’em coming!

We should have Term Limits pass it on — Papa1960 (@Papa5465) June 25, 2020

DC should have term limits, pass it on..what have you done Senator..pass this on! pic.twitter.com/yZIGL1h2L5 — MJ 🇺🇸🇺🇸 ⭐⭐⭐(K)☀️ (@MJ07111963) June 25, 2020

There should be term limits, pass it on. — NCdeplorable2017 (@fsmith1340) June 25, 2020

TERM LIMITS ON ALL POLITICIANS PASS IT ON — Augie Steen (@jjoeaz) June 25, 2020

Congress should have term limits. Pass it on. https://t.co/ySsAnhx69k — ElleJMac (@ElleJMacAmerica) June 25, 2020

Senate and Congress should have term limits. Pass it on. — Don Shimoda ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@shimoda_don) June 25, 2020

Term limits! Pass it on — Bdelao (@delaobd1) June 25, 2020

there should be term limits pass it on. — debbie do (@debbied78341336) June 25, 2020

We need Term limits, Pass it on! — Terrence Daniels (Captain 🍀 Planet) (@Terrence_STR) June 25, 2020

There should be term limits, PASS IT ON! — Barry White (@LongDuckStrong) June 25, 2020

Term limits!! Pass it on. — Scott Jones (@therealfsjones) June 25, 2020

But wait, there’s more:

@SenSchumer should resign. Pass it on. — O3DIPUS R3X (@ToV51686220) June 25, 2020

Elizabeth Warren faked being an Indian. Pass it on. https://t.co/Z2nVIbFdP8 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) June 25, 2020

‘Nuff said.