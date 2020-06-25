If you’ve been on Twitter today you might have noticed that many Democrats have latched onto a talking point game designed to appeal to those who don’t understand why DC wasn’t made into a state in the first place:
DC should be a state. Pass it on. https://t.co/fW6bJDJWca
— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) June 25, 2020
DC should be a state. Pass it on. https://t.co/9ZNkJEx9gx
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 25, 2020
DC should be a state. Pass it on. https://t.co/8mEbVHGe9F
— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 25, 2020
We much prefer this “pass it on” game that grew out of the original instead:
Term limits NOW. Pass it on.
— ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) June 25, 2020
Yes! Keep ’em coming!
We should have Term Limits pass it on
— Papa1960 (@Papa5465) June 25, 2020
DC should have term limits, pass it on..what have you done Senator..pass this on! pic.twitter.com/yZIGL1h2L5
— MJ 🇺🇸🇺🇸 ⭐⭐⭐(K)☀️ (@MJ07111963) June 25, 2020
There should be term limits, pass it on.
— NCdeplorable2017 (@fsmith1340) June 25, 2020
TERM LIMITS ON ALL POLITICIANS
PASS IT ON
— Augie Steen (@jjoeaz) June 25, 2020
Congress should have term limits. Pass it on. https://t.co/ySsAnhx69k
— ElleJMac (@ElleJMacAmerica) June 25, 2020
Senate and Congress should have term limits. Pass it on.
— Don Shimoda ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@shimoda_don) June 25, 2020
Term limits! Pass it on
— Bdelao (@delaobd1) June 25, 2020
there should be term limits pass it on.
— debbie do (@debbied78341336) June 25, 2020
We need Term limits, Pass it on!
— Terrence Daniels (Captain 🍀 Planet) (@Terrence_STR) June 25, 2020
There should be term limits, PASS IT ON!
— Barry White (@LongDuckStrong) June 25, 2020
Term limits!! Pass it on.
— Scott Jones (@therealfsjones) June 25, 2020
But wait, there’s more:
@SenSchumer should resign. Pass it on.
— O3DIPUS R3X (@ToV51686220) June 25, 2020
Elizabeth Warren faked being an Indian. Pass it on. https://t.co/Z2nVIbFdP8
— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) June 25, 2020
