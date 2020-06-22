Jake Tapper is among those in the media who had criticism for Trump’s remarks at his Tulsa rally Saturday night. The CNN journo didn’t like the president’s “light moment” amid the pandemic:

Oh, really? Somebody must not turn on CNN very often:

Where was Tapper with that harsh reminder during the Cuomo Brothers’ act?

CNN has to be the least self-aware network in the industry.

Trending

Their focus — dare we say obsession — tends to be elsewhere:

THIS. Is CNN.

THIS. Is CNN.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNcoronavirusCOVID-19fox newsjake tapper