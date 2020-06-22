Jake Tapper is among those in the media who had criticism for Trump’s remarks at his Tulsa rally Saturday night. The CNN journo didn’t like the president’s “light moment” amid the pandemic:

“I’m not sure a deadly pandemic that has killed 120,000 Americans is material for a light moment," Tapper responded. https://t.co/nfjZHCwsij — HuffPost (@HuffPost) June 22, 2020

Oh, really? Somebody must not turn on CNN very often:

Where was Tapper with that harsh reminder during the Cuomo Brothers’ act?

Janice Dean fires back at Andrew and Chris Cuomo over last night's giant swab stunt https://t.co/YoaaUMoQy1 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 21, 2020

CNN has to be the least self-aware network in the industry.

The funniest thing about CNN is how absolutely no one at CNN apparently watches CNN. No one. https://t.co/rqG5SvWQpW — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 22, 2020

Their focus — dare we say obsession — tends to be elsewhere:

Busy watching Fox. — Holden (@Holden114) June 22, 2020

Half of their employees are paid to watch FoxNews, that's why. — Peaceful Protest Beard (@llcthecableguy) June 22, 2020

THIS. Is CNN.

Hypocrisy of CNN, always on display… — Fefe Nero (@FiddlerNero) June 22, 2020

Love starting my Monday with some hypocrisy https://t.co/IBJiIJqKNY — Jesse Chwaliszewski (@koalasexy55) June 22, 2020

Oh, the hypocrisy. Cuomos: *laughs in Covid* … Trump: *laughs in Covid* MEDIA OUTRAGE https://t.co/bwYpDQfbXU — Merriam (@ApatheticEnt1ty) June 22, 2020

If you’ve seen their ratings, it’s clear that even employees aren’t watching… — Alex F. Baldwin (@VerumVulnero1) June 22, 2020

Did Jake see Cuomo’s De Niro impression on Colbert’s show? Hilarious.https://t.co/kqGA39Mc4b — BT (@back_ttys) June 22, 2020

THIS. Is CNN.