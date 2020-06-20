As we told you yesterday, Jim Acosta gave WH spox Kayleigh McEnany yet another chance to give CNN and its chief Resistance reporter another round of verbal wedgies:

‘She wasn’t having it’: Kayleigh McEnany crotch-kicked a tweet-triggered Jim Acosta HARD (and he kept coming back for more) https://t.co/kcSTLEvkqb — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 19, 2020

It was such a bad look for CNN’s grandstanding “journalist” and his profession that Mollie Hemingway suspects something:

You will never convince me that @acosta is anything other than a secret Trump operative deployed to make the media look utterly horrific. https://t.co/wq9flInv7a — Mollie (@MZHemingway) June 19, 2020

Nailed it!

Acosta is uniquely qualified for this purpose. https://t.co/qIeIp5RKzF — Coder of the Autonomous Allied Plants (@CoderInCrisis) June 19, 2020

.@PressSec is a rockstar. Love the way she puts Jim "hack" @acosta in his place https://t.co/arxdMTp9Cn — Number66 (@number66) June 20, 2020

And he just keeps coming back and begging for more.