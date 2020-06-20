Roger Huffstetler is a Democrat who is running for the U.S. House of Representatives in Virginia’s 5th congressional district, and he’s touting an endorsement by the Bloomberg-backed “Mom’s Demand Action” gun control group by reminding voters that his dad used to take him hunting:

My father put me in a tree-stand when I was 12, I know the importance of the 2nd amendment. I’ve talked to gun owners, veterans, & many others about what is required. I’m ready to have this discussion. pic.twitter.com/tOy7T2PeQ0

That’s nice & all, but back to the point:

I don’t recall the words “tree stand” appearing in the Second Amendment. https://t.co/x8Y0Cosz8e — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) June 20, 2020

Yeah, the “2nd Amendment is so you can hunt” argument has been put down:

Wtf does a tree stand have to do with the second amendment, you imprudent welp. https://t.co/Ul9ojNm1GC — T (@tmarsh83) June 20, 2020

The second amendment is not about hunting in the least bit. So don't boast about your support amongst the soccer mom cult. https://t.co/JxvTqNubav — Leigh (@L_Lewis412) June 20, 2020

What does hunting have to do with protecting myself while police are defunded/quitting and cities burn? https://t.co/E2lxH5Jumz — qball 🤘🏻🇺🇸🦅 (@qb4ll) June 20, 2020

Nothing, and they know it. But it’s all the Left has.

Has nothing to do with hunting. 🤡 https://t.co/9oAZIN60CX — Cameron (@cameronFTL) June 20, 2020

If you’ve gotten approval from @MomsDemand, then you don’t know anything about the 2nd Amendment. https://t.co/ciwwv8pvBp — Fred the Great (@fredontwittur) June 20, 2020

The last thing we need is another Bloomberg employee posing as a public servant. https://t.co/fqd12xhA1O — Antivist (@antivistsdemand) June 20, 2020

Being endorsed by Moms Demand is the biggest sign that he should never be elected to anything. https://t.co/bSipY3oMxt — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) June 20, 2020

The Left’s actions (and inactions) of late have rendered the issue of gun control a moot point for at least the next couple decades, and that they’re going to still campaign on the issue means they just don’t see what they’ve done.

🙄 well that endorsement is not gonna turn out so well #2A 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/TEcLcPU3zy — Samson (@mightysparty) June 20, 2020

Stay tuned.