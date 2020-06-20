Roger Huffstetler is a Democrat who is running for the U.S. House of Representatives in Virginia’s 5th congressional district, and he’s touting an endorsement by the Bloomberg-backed “Mom’s Demand Action” gun control group by reminding voters that his dad used to take him hunting:
I’m proud to earn the @MomsDemand Action Gun Sense Candidate distinction.
My father put me in a tree-stand when I was 12, I know the importance of the 2nd amendment. I’ve talked to gun owners, veterans, & many others about what is required. I’m ready to have this discussion. pic.twitter.com/tOy7T2PeQ0
— Roger Dean Huffstetler (@rdhjr) June 19, 2020
