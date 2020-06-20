There’s a lot going on in this tweet from Dan Rather, but probably the most eyeroll-worthy part is where the former CBS Evening News anchor pretends there’s any chance at all that Democrats and the media (pardon the redundancy) won’t blame Trump’s rally tonight for most — if not all — future coronavirus cases in that region:

It was all peaceful until Trump showed up, or something.

Rather’s going to avert his eyes to all that other stuff.

It’d be nice if the media reported it that way, but that’ll never happen.

We’ve come to expect nothing less from Rather and the current media who have clearly learned from him:

