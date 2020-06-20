There’s a lot going on in this tweet from Dan Rather, but probably the most eyeroll-worthy part is where the former CBS Evening News anchor pretends there’s any chance at all that Democrats and the media (pardon the redundancy) won’t blame Trump’s rally tonight for most — if not all — future coronavirus cases in that region:

I pray that tomorrow in Tulsa there is no violence. I pray it doesn’t lead to a further spike in illness. But make no mistake. President Trump bears responsibility for whatever happens. He is provoking and inciting a confrontation with glee. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) June 19, 2020

It was all peaceful until Trump showed up, or something.

As hordes of leftwing terrorists riot and topple statues in Democrat cities. 🙄☕ https://t.co/KwOa06tjc9 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 20, 2020

Rather’s going to avert his eyes to all that other stuff.

Don't you dare go out in public or peacefully assemble, or you are inciting violence. *Unless I agree with your politics, then it's cool. And I won't even notice when you break laws, destroy stuff or hurt people. Cuz you're the good guys, Antifa* https://t.co/TMZib60Pkj — Kevin D. Jones (@Kevin_D_Jones) June 20, 2020

Nah, it'll be fine. A Trump rally is just like a protest minus the violence and property destruction. — Victor Tango Kilo (@GenghisKhet) June 20, 2020

It’d be nice if the media reported it that way, but that’ll never happen.

As long as you’re praying, ask forgiveness for being such an incredible liar. pic.twitter.com/3ibee2jztw — Who is John Galt? ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@interestedmaga) June 19, 2020

Asinine leftist hack, as always. — Fishing With Fredo (@FishingwFredo) June 20, 2020

We’ve come to expect nothing less from Rather and the current media who have clearly learned from him: