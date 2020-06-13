The “autonomous zone” in Seattle, dubbed the CHAZ, has been in place for several days with local authorities doing absolutely nothing about it (the mayor is actually encouraging the behavior). That wasn’t the case in Asheville, North Carolina last night, as police took action before a zone could even be set up:

And that’s how it’s done!

They’ll probably be back, but obviously the police know what to look for.

