Call us crazy, but we’re starting to think that maybe there are people on the Left who were secretly (or even not-so-secretly) enjoying the economic misery that was caused by coronavirus shutdowns just so they could eventually end up offering takes like this one from an adviser to former Democrat presidential candidate Julian Castro:

15 million Americans who had jobs when Barack Obama and Joe Biden left the White House are unemployed today. — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) June 12, 2020

Dude, really?

This is… a take https://t.co/QV3aVNzEMF — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) June 12, 2020

Joe Biden has tried that approach too, obviously without pointing out the obvious.

Disingenuous at best. — Blueyahoo (@Blueyahoo1) June 12, 2020

Well that is one way to look at it. Warped as all hell but … — 1000thghost (@1000thghostauto) June 12, 2020

And we expect those kinds of takes to keep on coming until the economy gets fully re-started.