Chicago continues to face some severe budget problems, and city leaders are reportedly considering raising property taxes:

Chicago is facing a $700 million budget shortfall this year due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she can't rule out a property tax hike or layoffs to address the problem. https://t.co/bqDwMQzj92

But if the madness is allowed to continue, there might not be much property left to tax. The city of Minneapolis is running into a problem when it comes to keeping businesses in the city, and so is Chicago. However, Mayor Lori Lightfoot hopes businesses including Walmart won’t let all the rioting and calls for the police to be defunded won’t keep them from re-opening:

Chicago mayor woos Walmart after looting, destruction: 'My hope is that they will come back' https://t.co/oKa7ECVwRR — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) June 9, 2020

.@chicagosmayor worries about whether @Walmart will reopen all its damaged Chicago stores https://t.co/4AgtUqT6Pn — Steve Daniels (@stevedaniels27) June 5, 2020

Now Chicago’s left WANTS big business?! If a city can’t protect a business against things like looting, the business won’t be there. Simple. Chicago Mayor Pleads With Walmart, Other Retailers to Not Abandon City After Unrest https://t.co/pbe3vJXg4f — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) June 9, 2020

Showing businesses that their property will not be protected and then later entertaining calls to “defund the police” on top of it might not be the best strategy for wooing businesses to re-open in your city.

Get stuffed @chicagosmayor. I hope every business decimated by your policies leaves the city for good. You reap what you sow. https://t.co/Hff6W8aUbo — BunnyMonsta (@LilCheekaMo) June 9, 2020

Mayor, you can't have it both ways. https://t.co/FJUXIQ8sWF — CarlosEdR (@CarlosEdR3) June 9, 2020

After the 92 riots in my neighborhood, 8 of the local mom and pops stores never opened again. There is no incentive to rebuild and re-open. — Don Miguel Gonzalez (@srmgonzalez) June 9, 2020

Plead with your residents/constituents to STOP RIOTING!!! — Dennis Rudolph (@dennisgreat699) June 9, 2020

why should they? the city has proven that it will not defend property. — pig pile (@pig_pile) June 9, 2020

Big business leaving Chicago pic.twitter.com/ZjsXJ9CDzj — TheUclan 🇺🇸 (@TheUclan) June 9, 2020

That’s about how things are going right now.

