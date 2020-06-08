By now you know that President Trump’s walk to the St. Johns Church a week ago caused a good amount of controversy. St. Johns Church was the target of an arsonist or arsonists the night before, so Trump made the trek from the White House during a massive protest.

What happened to secure the president during the walk to the church is described by Washington Post reporter Aaron Davis in the following way:

There’s a whole thread by Davis which you can see under the original tweet on Twitter, but “one of the most violent scenes ever caught on camera” caused more than a few eye rolls.

The lib media has lost their collective minds and there’s no getting around it.

Trending

Unreal.

But some of Davis’s blue check media colleagues and others were in awe:

Obviously a Pulitzer could be on the way.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald Trump