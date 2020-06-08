By now you know that President Trump’s walk to the St. Johns Church a week ago caused a good amount of controversy. St. Johns Church was the target of an arsonist or arsonists the night before, so Trump made the trek from the White House during a massive protest.

What happened to secure the president during the walk to the church is described by Washington Post reporter Aaron Davis in the following way:

A week ago this evening, one of the most violent scenes ever caught on camera unfolded outside The White House. Thousands of mostly peaceful protesters were pushed, gassed and shot at. Please watch our reconstruction of a defining hour Trump’s presidency:https://t.co/5TKDILjiMf — Aaron C. Davis (@byaaroncdavis) June 8, 2020

There’s a whole thread by Davis which you can see under the original tweet on Twitter, but “one of the most violent scenes ever caught on camera” caused more than a few eye rolls.

You know, the word "privilege" gets thrown around a lot these days, but calling that shit "one of the most violence scenes ever caught on camera" really is privileged to the point of vomiting. https://t.co/jRPNzAebEq — neontaster (@neontaster) June 9, 2020

Pearl Harbor was caught on camera, my dude. The landing at Omaha Beach was caught on camera. https://t.co/VXM8YE7Yj5 — Jeff B, fightin' the COVID one bootleg at a time (@EsotericCD) June 9, 2020

“One of the most violent scenes ever caught on camera.” https://t.co/3XuW8cr1gV pic.twitter.com/iNajEU9kiP — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 9, 2020

"One of the most violent scenes ever caught on camera." Let's debate the wisdom of what the police did, but this is just a completely insane lie. Wars & Genocides have been caught on camera for over a hundred years. https://t.co/EKLXJ2C7qR — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) June 9, 2020

The lib media has lost their collective minds and there’s no getting around it.

If you think that was violent, you should see what "mostly peaceful protestors" did to random business owners & cops. These people can't help themselves. They could've simply described it, but they had to declare it "one of the most violent scenes ever caught on camera." #FU https://t.co/HjxUs8yQbK — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) June 9, 2020

Unreal.

How left-wing media sees itself pic.twitter.com/W1eResEPfZ — Emily Butler (@iembutler) June 9, 2020

You should watch WW2 in Color on the history channel or get out of your bubble every once in a while. — Allen Covert (@THATAllenCovert) June 9, 2020

Daniel Pearl's family may disagree with his incredibly ridiculous take. 🤦‍♂️ — J Mazak (@Jmajkrzak) June 9, 2020

“One of the most violent scenes ever caught on camera” is a stretch — Eric (@elane1013) June 9, 2020

Sure, dude. Do you not have an editor? A fact-checker? pic.twitter.com/Gbz65U3EE6 — Russ 김치 더줘 Emerson ♿ (@RussEmerson) June 9, 2020

A man was knelt on to death for nine minutes and caught on video and this is one of the most violent? Seriously? https://t.co/vWknO8Z1y6 — kaitlin, morally righteous (@thefactualprep) June 9, 2020

Cartels regularly film their tortures and decapitations for the public to see. But a typical riot scene was the most violent thing ever seen by mankind https://t.co/5PyVLIBadf — Scott Greer (@ScottMGreer) June 9, 2020

But some of Davis’s blue check media colleagues and others were in awe:

Exceedingly damning video analysis of last Monday’s shocking scenes. Must watch: https://t.co/8wf0VuHGXP — David Nakamura (@DavidNakamura) June 9, 2020

Proud to write for a newspaper that can do this kind of journalism. https://t.co/HQIpcMyUwD — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) June 9, 2020

As @BrendanNyhan says, what would you call this in any other country? https://t.co/fC5fTFOQMA — Sean Illing (@seanilling) June 9, 2020

Incredible work by the WaPo. The video is well worth the 13 minutes and the additional info here is important. https://t.co/2XCbTNP231 — Stephen Hayes (@stephenfhayes) June 9, 2020

This is impressive journalism. Imagine having all this data–and the ability to fully reconstruct events on a minute-by-minute basis–for the pivotal civil-rights clashes of the 1960s. https://t.co/l2rTvRIvPy — Deepak Gupta (@deepakguptalaw) June 9, 2020

This thread, this story. @washingtonpost Barr comes off as some kind of villain. https://t.co/KbSbo52kxu — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) June 9, 2020

Obviously a Pulitzer could be on the way.