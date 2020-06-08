Last week we told you about Democrats such as Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Hillary Clinton and David Axelrod using a photo of the White House with the lights mostly out to take swipes at President Trump:

History will remember the night the president cowered in the dark as his country burned for justice. pic.twitter.com/eQhmhflMYl — Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (@RepDMP) June 1, 2020

Perfect symbolism. If ever the country needed the occupant of the White House to shed light, and not heat, now is the time. Sadly, the lights are out. pic.twitter.com/5i8e60Ipcv — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) June 1, 2020

The problem? That photo was taken when Barack Obama was in the White House.

But the media also ran with that particular picture as well. One of those outlets was New York Magazine, but at least they’ve issued a correction:

I love this correction (credit where credit is due for running a correction, though!) by @NYMag: "Correction: Due to editor error, this article originally featured an image of the White House that was taken several ago. The currently visible image is accurate." pic.twitter.com/VnOynnCZAb — jerylbier (@JerylBier) June 7, 2020

They didn’t change the headline to “the lights were on after all”? Shocker!

Dems don’t want to delete them and ruin all the sweet retweets they got.