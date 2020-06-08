Last week we told you about Democrats such as Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Hillary Clinton and David Axelrod using a photo of the White House with the lights mostly out to take swipes at President Trump:

The problem? That photo was taken when Barack Obama was in the White House.

But the media also ran with that particular picture as well. One of those outlets was New York Magazine, but at least they’ve issued a correction:

They didn’t change the headline to “the lights were on after all”? Shocker!

Dems don’t want to delete them and ruin all the sweet retweets they got.

