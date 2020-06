Another day brings with it another episode of “Spin the wheel and see what COVID-19 is or isn’t doing today” courtesy of the World Health Organization.

Here’s the latest “science”:

Correction: Asymptomatic spread of coronavirus is "very rare," the WHO says. https://t.co/pRihr1ZMxE

Of course the usual disclaimer applies: This is coming from the W.H.O. so an extra level of skepticism applies.

Was anything we were told about the coronavirus true? https://t.co/yYzNJj2VSY — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) June 8, 2020

It could be years before anybody really knows, if ever.

Well, now they tell us. https://t.co/FiHUZuiSIi — James Morrow (@pwafork) June 8, 2020

You seriously cannot make this shit up. https://t.co/4HCzvw8V7d — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) June 8, 2020

Well at least we tanked the economy to prevent it. Seems worth it. https://t.co/uOZESZt3IN — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) June 8, 2020

Good thing we ruined the economy. https://t.co/nMsrFzQtrP — Michael Berger (@floyd1393) June 8, 2020

We wiped out $8 Trillion of our economy it would take 10 years to regain that loss for trusting the WHO and scientists. https://t.co/c3Pt5VYk7n — Not Kneeling Mark Kennedy 🇺🇸 (@RealMarkKennedy) June 8, 2020

Been saying this for 3 months now.

You're welcome.

They shut the country down for nothing but politics. https://t.co/Fnl7vMHGY9 — Steven🇺🇲 (@IamWiscoBearfan) June 8, 2020

I wish they would have told us that before we destroyed our entire economy https://t.co/sZMO0b5FQi — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 8, 2020

Science. Not science. Science. Not science. Science. Not science. 🧪🧫🔬💉😆 https://t.co/4itEMlZtnA — Full Vapor 🔥 (@FullVapor) June 8, 2020

How will we ever know when to trust the "experts" after this pandemic? https://t.co/UMUfiPHniK — Cliff Maloney (@LibertyCliff) June 8, 2020

Many of them are the same ones constantly saying “the science is settled.”