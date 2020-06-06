President Trump has taken Twitter aim at Joe Biden’s claims that there’s “systemic racism” in police forces in the U.S., and Trump also reminded everybody about Biden’s part in the Crime Bill back in the 90s:

Sleepy Joe Biden’s 1994 Crime Bill was a total disaster. It was mass incarceration for Black people, many of them innocent. I did Criminal Justice Reform, something Obama & Biden didn’t even try to do – & couldn’t do even if they did try. Biden can never escape his Crime Bill! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020

Biden wants to Defund the Police! https://t.co/S7zVvXB4EM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2020

CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski put it this way:

Trump is saying both Joe Biden wants to defund the police but is also he responsible for the crime bill and its COPS program which added 100,000 police. pic.twitter.com/IHg2OQ3SDT — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) June 6, 2020

A HuffPost reporter seemed intrigued as well:

I saw this tweet and figured the crime bill attack must have been from a few months ago. Nope, Trump tweeted both of these things in the same 24 hour period. https://t.co/AHDZCb0MdV — Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) June 6, 2020

Are those two Trump tweets really a dichotomy?

I’m missing your point. Biden changes his point of view when the wind changes. That’s the point. https://t.co/Fb8tnzyfzZ — Defund Police Unions Not the Police (@JTruckOffrd) June 6, 2020

So Trump's the bad guy for pointing out Joe Biden's flip flop? Are you a journalist? https://t.co/qGgzPWaZSp — Keirnoth (@Keirnoth) June 6, 2020

We’ll assume that’s a rhetorical question.

Exactly. It's an exceptional example of how Joe flip-flops to cater to the mob. A career politician. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) June 6, 2020

Both are true. Perhaps some crack reporter at CNN could bother to ask Biden about the duplicity and/or the pandering rather than eye-roll at Trump for pointing it out. — Woodrow Call (@WoodrowCall1) June 6, 2020

We won’t hold our breath waiting for that to happen.

Not sure what this juxtaposition is supposed to prove? Because Biden can be responsible for both of those things, it just speaks to him doing whatever is expedient politically. https://t.co/w8EChXKt0t — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 6, 2020

Both can be true.

For example, Biden supports unlimited abortion on demand paid for by government AND he once opposed Roe v. Wade. https://t.co/xbKiKu1pBw — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 6, 2020

Those are not mutually exclusive you damn clown. 🤡 https://t.co/6khUIK0ksC — Chris Downs (@_chrisdowns_) June 6, 2020

both of which are true. And your point? https://t.co/QW7E5PTBzl — (((Dal Jeanis))) (@DalJeanis) June 6, 2020

Do some research on the Biden Crime Bill…it may have added cops but also was a huge mass incarceration of people of color. People need to research how the Dems have kept them down…. — Trixie Pioneer (@TrixiePioneer) June 6, 2020

1) Biden wrote the laws that disproportionately incarcerated Black Americans. He used to be proud of that. 2) Today he’s trying to appease the left by siding with rioters against police. Both those things are undeniably true. Biden is trying to escape his own record. — Tim Murtaugh – Download the Trump 2020 app today! (@TimMurtaugh) June 6, 2020

There is no reason you can't logically criticize Biden for being too "right-wing" on crime in 1994 and too "left-wing" now, especially given that in each case you could argue that he's just putting his finger to the wind. https://t.co/zAdGzlR6ep — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) June 6, 2020

“Putting a finger in the wind” encapsulates Biden’s entire political career.