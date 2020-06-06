President Trump has taken Twitter aim at Joe Biden’s claims that there’s “systemic racism” in police forces in the U.S., and Trump also reminded everybody about Biden’s part in the Crime Bill back in the 90s:

CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski put it this way:

A HuffPost reporter seemed intrigued as well:

Trending

Are those two Trump tweets really a dichotomy?

We’ll assume that’s a rhetorical question.

We won’t hold our breath waiting for that to happen.

“Putting a finger in the wind” encapsulates Biden’s entire political career.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electioncrime billDefund the policeDonald TrumpJoe Biden