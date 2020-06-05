Yesterday we told you that the story about Hydroxychoroquine that had been making the media rounds because of President Trump’s previous comments touting the drug was retracted by The Lancet, the outlet that published the study.

Ironically, that’s the same Lancet that ran an editorial saying “public health should not be guided by partisan politics”:

Trending

But back to The Lancet’s retracted story. Media outlets that quickly published their own stories based on The Lancet’s report don’t exactly seem in a rush to issue corrections. The New York Times and CNN are among them:

Anybody care to guess why the stories and tweets will most likely remain active?

Bingo.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: CNNDonald Trumphydroxychloroquinenew york times