Yesterday we told you that the story about Hydroxychoroquine that had been making the media rounds because of President Trump’s previous comments touting the drug was retracted by The Lancet, the outlet that published the study.

Today, three of the authors have retracted "Hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine with or without a macrolide for treatment of COVID-19: a multinational registry analysis" Read the Retraction notice and statement from The Lancet https://t.co/pPNCJ3nO8n pic.twitter.com/pB0FBj6EXr — The Lancet (@TheLancet) June 4, 2020

Ironically, that’s the same Lancet that ran an editorial saying “public health should not be guided by partisan politics”:

An incredibly unusual editorial by The Lancet, one of the world's most prestigious medical journals: "Americans must put a president in the White House come January, 2021, who will understand that public health should not be guided by partisan politics…" https://t.co/LqtJ1R6oGL — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 15, 2020

But back to The Lancet’s retracted story. Media outlets that quickly published their own stories based on The Lancet’s report don’t exactly seem in a rush to issue corrections. The New York Times and CNN are among them:

Retracted study, fake data. Why is this story still up, CNN? https://t.co/U2lnzYyjaC — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 4, 2020

Anybody care to guess why the stories and tweets will most likely remain active?

So they can get millage out of it. — Silvana Gallagher (@GallagherSil) June 4, 2020

Bingo.