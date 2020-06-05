So much has happened in the past couple weeks. Joe Biden made his infamous “you ain’t black” comments on a radio show, there have been riots and protests that have caused some on the left to say the police should be defunded, and so much more. With that in mind, Rasmussen has come out with a polling number that’s quite interesting:

Reader Tip: Coming Later Our Daily Presidential Tracking poll today shows Black Likely Voter approval of the job @realDonaldTrump is now over 40%. — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) June 5, 2020

Big if true!

@SpeakerPelosi and @SenSchumer think that democrat cities being destroyed and democrat jobs being lost is a great way to get votes! Black unemployment was a ya an all time high under @realDonaldTrump you you can’t deny it… so destroying these jobs seemed a great idea? #dnc — bigal64 (@bigal64) June 5, 2020

Am I reading this right? https://t.co/9wGwYn3AZQ — Bo (@KingBobIIV) June 5, 2020

Of course, this story wouldn’t be complete without applying the “Biden standard”:

Well, they’re not really black, right? 😉 — Pixie The Rona Rebel ☕️ 🍿 SS (@pixiejss) June 5, 2020

And to be sure, there were many replies from those who believe the Rasmussen number is way too high or were just flat-out laughing it off. The Rasmussen Twitter account was apparently addressing some of those people with this:

Today we extend a warm welcome to apparently hundreds of newly engaged national election polling experts. Just one basic question to get started – Who's itchin' to get fooled again? https://t.co/t8shHbq9V3 — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) June 5, 2020

Ouch!

***

