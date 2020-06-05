President Trump spoke to reporters today in the White House Rose Garden about the latest jobs report, and then he signed new legislation:

Pres predicting continuing rise in new jobs: "This level is going to be nothing compared to what you'll see in coming months and next year," he says during lengthy opening statement a press conference. pic.twitter.com/07CzWN5UZU — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 5, 2020

Pres waves off press questions and signs Paycheck Protection Program Flexibility Act, providing flexibility to small businesses in loan forgiveness. Pres said "this is just the beginning, the best is yet to come." pic.twitter.com/XDc9OPLiah — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) June 5, 2020

After his remarks to reporters, Trump was headed to Maine to visit a company that manufactures COVID-19 test swabs. Here’s how CBS News’ Paula Reid framed it:

President leaves "press conference" without taking q's & heads to Maine – one of the whitest states in America. It's his only trip outside the District this week & not helping optics that he is avoiding larger conversation about racial disparity in the US #TrumpPressConference — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) June 5, 2020

Wow, the Democrats will appreciate that spin, and maybe so will China.

Boy, the great economic news today really put a hitch in your "journalistic" giddyup, huh? — H. L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) June 5, 2020

The positive news appears to be troubling a White House press corps which, to a large degree, and Democrat activists with press passes.

This is reporting? You're a reporter? https://t.co/Z5pEvIB5zR — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) June 5, 2020

Are you going to be OK? https://t.co/m8bIryXaq7 — Mrs. Rutter ™ (@lindarutter) June 5, 2020

They are pathetic. Going to Maine is racist now. By that logic, he's a social justice leader bc he lives in DC. https://t.co/zBl8ewRMD8 — Renna (@RennaW) June 5, 2020

#Maine, I'm sorry you're not worthy visiting anymore because of your…racial makeup?! 😳 https://t.co/36JWdtLr4N — Andrea Somerville (@asomer) June 5, 2020

"Whitest states in America?" Really? And, you feel somehow by including that little statement in your reporting that you are advancing racial reconciliation? Or drawing attention to it? Unless I am mistaken, whether "lilly" white or not, Maine is still a state worthy of visit. https://t.co/zLRVKhojIl — George Perrett (@GTPLords86) June 5, 2020

JFC. Everything is race to you. Do you know what this says? You're a racist. — Kim Priestap 🔥 #1A #2A #MolonLabe (@kimpriestap) June 5, 2020

Read this tweet and you'll understand why people do not like the media. https://t.co/vo6cHCxG14 — Douglas Patch (@DouglasPatch) June 5, 2020

This really sums it all up:

You would attack Trump no matter what he did so no one cares. — Victor Tango Kilo (@GenghisKhet) June 5, 2020

So true.