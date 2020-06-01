There’s been a maddening amount of violence, looting and vandalizing taking place in cities around the U.S., and UFC fighter Jon Jones is among the many who have heard and seen enough as evidenced by a video he posted to Instagram:

Lucky for the spray paint-happy punks they didn’t try to put up a fight.

It wouldn’t have ended well for them.

Tags: antifaGeorge FloydJon Jonesufc