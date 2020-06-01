Over the weekend we told you about a CNN reporter who was on the ground in Minneapolis and reported that there was a “merry caravan” of “entirely peaceful” protesters nearby — that is, until somebody threw a bottle at him.
Another CNN reporter in Minneapolis did acknowledge there was violence, but went on to offer an explanation on behalf of the rioters and looters:
This isn't journalism. This is activism. This is excusing arson, looting, rioting, and the destruction of minority-owned businesses.
This is CNN. pic.twitter.com/rHCiOwY2kW
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 1, 2020