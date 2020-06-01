Over the weekend we told you about a CNN reporter who was on the ground in Minneapolis and reported that there was a “merry caravan” of “entirely peaceful” protesters nearby — that is, until somebody threw a bottle at him.

Another CNN reporter in Minneapolis did acknowledge there was violence, but went on to offer an explanation on behalf of the rioters and looters:

That’s some serious “journalisming” right there and in no way includes personal opinion. *Eye roll*

THIS. Is CNN.

Let’s just say CNN tends to get the ratings they deserve.

