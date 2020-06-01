Let’s see, what’s going on in the world at the moment?

There are protests all around the country after the death of George Floyd, while others in U.S. cities have spent the last few nights rioting, looting and vandalizing. There’s also the fallout, economic and otherwise, from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Oh, and let’s not forget the investigation into the actions inside the Comey-era FBI in its Russia collusion investigation. But that doesn’t mean somebody in the bureau took an eye off the social justice calendar, which culminated in this tweet:

At the FBI, we know that diversity makes us stronger. During #PrideMonth, the FBI celebrates the contributions that our #LGBT colleagues have made to our country and our mission. pic.twitter.com/SqLY732mpa — FBI (@FBI) June 1, 2020

There’s a tweet that seems to be getting universally panned:

If you want to see a tweet that seems to be annoying all segments of the political spectrum today: https://t.co/MD6RtQt8GO — K.B. Mensah (@kbmreporting) June 1, 2020

That sure seems to be the case.

In times like these, it's sure good to know the FBI has its priorities straight. https://t.co/faZ48VovKg — Nebojša Malić (@NebojsaMalic) June 1, 2020

The Deep State is just trolling us at this point. https://t.co/fFj6T3VZmp — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) June 1, 2020

Does the FBI enforce federal laws anymore?

Or is it just a federal agency devoted to Social Justice? https://t.co/S0taYnh3Xj — Skin that smokewagon! (@heatpacker) June 1, 2020

The Deep State is just giving us a giant middle finger at this point https://t.co/uuIVI79mJz — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 1, 2020

Read the room, fellas. Read the room. https://t.co/tKxkPPab5A — NiedsDeadGhost (@NiedsG) June 1, 2020

As American cities burn and criminals wreak havoc unopposed, the FBI reveals where its true priorities lie. 'Diversity' is more important to the FBI than law and order, but diversity is tearing the nation apart. The United States is in trouble. https://t.co/vpL0VLon22 — Charlie Fox (@CharlieFoxID) June 1, 2020

File this one under “P” for “Priorities”!