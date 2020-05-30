As we told you last night, a Louisville police officer took aim at a local reporter and fired pepper balls.

New York Times White House correspondent Katie Rogers is putting that on Trump:

It’s almost like, I don’t know, Americans been told several times a week for 3.5 years that reporters are the enemies of the people. https://t.co/Pphx9Xkmx7 — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) May 30, 2020

Because that kind of thing didn’t happen before Trump took office?

"Trump made that cop do that," explained the White House correspondent for the NYT https://t.co/5Q6VZnzgb1 — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 30, 2020

Journalism!

Hey @katierogers now do Ferguson, Baltimore, Dallas, Baton Rogue and on and on…. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 30, 2020

Trust in the media is at historic low not because of Trump…he’s a symptom, not the cause. Try being better at your job. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) May 30, 2020

https://t.co/uktWlp8blp Please dont make this about Trump. Cops have been doing this forever and dont need the excuse — Tim Pool (@Timcast) May 30, 2020

Trump did not destroy public trust in you. You did that to yourselves. I cannot remember a time when you in the media did not treat half the country like garbage. Do better. https://t.co/YmYG7R9Tvy — Robert G. Silverman (@RobertGSilvermn) May 30, 2020

Worst take of the night? https://t.co/eZag7N7oGf — Alana Goodman (@alanagoodman) May 30, 2020

Perhaps it was tied for first with several others.