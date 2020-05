Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser spelled out a series of measures ostensibly intended to help limit the spread of coronavirus and inform the public about testing.

The list of directives also included this:

7/ The new speed limit will go into effect this Monday, June 1st. 20 is plenty. pic.twitter.com/EHgpa2ktm1

Hey, who can argue with the science?

And yet it’s real, and it’s spectacular:

DC changing speed limits on all their local roads to 20 mph. Yes, you read that correctly.

Cuz evidently coronavirus is more contagious if you move faster than 20 mph in a car.🤣🤪

Good luck with this one, you're gonna need it. https://t.co/koEG78RwBx — Angel says WASH YOUR HANDS 😇❤🇺🇸 (@AngelSews) May 29, 2020

Everyone knows the coronavirus can only travel at a maximum speed of 15 MPH, so 20 MPH is plenty to outrun it. That's just science. https://t.co/4auCFKjFwb — BT (@back_ttys) May 29, 2020

What does this have to do with reducing coronavirus? https://t.co/RFoZ49f2xX — Alana Goodman (@alanagoodman) May 29, 2020

Science has proven you can't catch COVID-19 if you're going under 20mph. https://t.co/H9UGB9uI0f — in the distance, sirens (@tomalday) May 29, 2020

WTF is this authoritarian creep? Lowering the speed limit because of coronavirus? https://t.co/qzjZ9QCf3F — neontaster (@neontaster) May 29, 2020

Hmm, maybe there’s something else going on:

Having lived in the District for years (and not any more, thankfully) I am almost certain this has nothing to do with Coronavirus and everything to do with their draconian enforcement of traffic laws for revenue purposes. https://t.co/1feERqmoUR — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 29, 2020

The nation's capital of speed traps. "We need money and anyone with a car can afford a ticket to give us some." — Azrael556 (@Azrael556_Fet) May 29, 2020

DC is starved for cash and figures drivers are an easy target. You have to try hard to keep your car from going over 20 miles an hour. https://t.co/4438EHFx7I — Legal Insurrection (@LegInsurrection) May 29, 2020

Reduced traffic cutting down on your speed camera revenue? There's an easy solution https://t.co/iwnxYcw9Xa — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) May 29, 2020

As always, follow the money!