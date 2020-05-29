As we told you earlier today, Minneapolis police arrested CNN reporter Oscar Jimenez and crew members, claiming they failed to disperse when ordered to do so. In the process of arresting the CNN team, the video camera was taken and lowered to the ground.

Which leads us to this:

"When a CNN camera hit the ground, America saw the world through George Floyd’s eyes," @PhilipKennicott writes https://t.co/o66wlYMj6p — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 29, 2020

So Brian, do you think that it may be a bit insensitive to compare the treatment of your multi billion dollar news network to that of a black man murdered by a cop? https://t.co/iK5azzLRow — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) May 29, 2020

This has to be Brian’s worst tweet ever. Even if he’s quoting someone, that just shows at least two people thought it was a good idea to type those words. pic.twitter.com/0qwq1wNOwV — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) May 29, 2020

Is there anything journalists won't insert themselves into? Holy shit, man. https://t.co/E1qdKSnUP5 — neontaster (@neontaster) May 29, 2020

Oof. Media really thinks they're the victims here. https://t.co/n1rv6Chgay — RBe (@RBPundit) May 29, 2020

The media just can’t stand it when they’re not the center of the story, huh? Despicable take https://t.co/W5eFIttyzI — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) May 29, 2020

CNN plays their own version of the Kevin Bacon game. No matter the tragedy they can make it all about them in a few twisted steps. https://t.co/4j0p6hYzPT — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) May 29, 2020

Jesus JOURNOS MAKE EVERYTHING ABOUT THEMSELVES https://t.co/fwG0UwaiMU — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 29, 2020

You people make everything about you and yet another reason why your profession is in the toilet. — CaptYonah (@CaptYonah) May 29, 2020

It's. Not. About. You. — Quick Time Tweets (@DirkTheDaring3) May 29, 2020

There is literally no story that the media — CNN especially — can’t spin to be all about the media.

