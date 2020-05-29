As we told you earlier today, Minneapolis police arrested CNN reporter Oscar Jimenez and crew members, claiming they failed to disperse when ordered to do so. In the process of arresting the CNN team, the video camera was taken and lowered to the ground.

Which leads us to this:

Just… wow.

It didn’t seem to bother him all that much.

There is literally no story that the media — CNN especially — can’t spin to be all about the media.

