Every day we see multiple examples of supreme irony in media reporting, but few can be as self-unaware as CNN’s media correspondent Brian Stelter. Here’s just the latest example:

@brianstelter: “The balancing act for the press is that we have to document leadership failures in the face of a crisis. We have to be very clear about it, but not lower ourselves and fail the audience. On that front, you should hold us accountable.” pic.twitter.com/kG68eQ832e — Reliable Sources (@ReliableSources) May 24, 2020

“Document leadership failures” was a nice touch, considering some of CNN’s recent coverage… or lack thereof:

Oh, we DO hold you accountable… pic.twitter.com/dA9IhEY3Lp — Bryan Farris (@SaveFarrisLSU) May 24, 2020

Also, CNN doesn’t seem to have any interest in holding the media accountable, starting with their own network:

"you should hold us accountable" why haven't you people all of you at @CNN fake news apologize for the last 3 years.. pic.twitter.com/0sb3Nw4cRM — Haters Gonna Hate (@ride_or_die_818) May 24, 2020

In defense of Stelter, maybe he’s often so focused on Fox News that he never has time to notice what his own cable net does and doesn’t cover.