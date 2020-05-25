Every day we see multiple examples of supreme irony in media reporting, but few can be as self-unaware as CNN’s media correspondent Brian Stelter. Here’s just the latest example:

“Document leadership failures” was a nice touch, considering some of CNN’s recent coverage… or lack thereof:

Also, CNN doesn’t seem to have any interest in holding the media accountable, starting with their own network:

In defense of Stelter, maybe he’s often so focused on Fox News that he never has time to notice what his own cable net does and doesn’t cover.

