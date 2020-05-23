Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is getting his state back up and running, and last night he tweeted out a video explaining how it’s being done:

Remember Beto O’Rourke, the former U.S. Senate and presidential candidate who was feted by Dems and the media like a rock star but never even managed to achieve roadie status? Beto fired back at the Texas governor this way:

Set himself up like a bowling pin:

Ouch!

LOL. But we’re sure he’d have Alyssa Milano’s endorsement… again.

Obligatory:

What a walk down memory lane!

