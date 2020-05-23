Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is getting his state back up and running, and last night he tweeted out a video explaining how it’s being done:
Texas is Opening Safe, Smart, and Strong.#txlegehttps://t.co/qj6Ijt6VyQ via @YouTube
— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 23, 2020
Remember Beto O’Rourke, the former U.S. Senate and presidential candidate who was feted by Dems and the media like a rock star but never even managed to achieve roadie status? Beto fired back at the Texas governor this way:
Dangerous, dumb and weak. https://t.co/dJMTRh6KIV
— Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) May 23, 2020
Set himself up like a bowling pin:
Your Senate or presidential run?
— Brad Bandido! (@BradEssex) May 23, 2020
What are "reasons Beto O'Rourke dropped out of the presidential race?"
Same category for $800, Alex. https://t.co/UpEfInmXM8
— Eric Spencer (@JustEric) May 23, 2020
Ouch!
You wrote a new autobiography? https://t.co/DcLwA8idPE
— Whatever (@DRussell76) May 23, 2020
Hey Robert Francis, how's Texas doing in deaths per capita compared to all those other blue states which are "doing it right?"
— Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) May 23, 2020
— Waldo (@AndyWIII) May 23, 2020
Beto projecting again. https://t.co/BRbv68nBFQ
— Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) May 23, 2020
Skater Boy Loser’s Psychological Projection:https://t.co/hpURyCLEuZ
— Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) May 23, 2020
Well the second two are fine for your dating app but the first seems aspirational https://t.co/uD5JDkya18
— Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) May 23, 2020
No one is stopping you from staying in your mansion for weeks or years https://t.co/n3LodmudJ9
— TexasAmerica (@TexasAmerica) May 23, 2020
Maybe you should run for Governor? That would be a completely new race for you to lose!
— Alex F. Baldwin (@VerumVulnero1) May 23, 2020
LOL. But we’re sure he’d have Alyssa Milano’s endorsement… again.
Obligatory:
If I recall correctly, Beto is a furry https://t.co/NqITqwflk5
— Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) May 23, 2020
What a walk down memory lane!