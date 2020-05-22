The Biden campaign is spinning like the wind after the presumptive Democrat nominee’s comment that African Americans “ain’t black” if they support Donald Trump.

According to GOP chair Ronna McDaniel, there isn’t exactly wall-to-wall coverage of Biden’s comment on CNN:

We’re totally not shocked. There’s a story about Biden’s comments at the CNN website, but their on-air hosts don’t, so far, seem in any rush to talk about it.

CNN sure does have its journalistic “priorities.”


***

