The Biden campaign is spinning like the wind after the presumptive Democrat nominee’s comment that African Americans “ain’t black” if they support Donald Trump.

According to GOP chair Ronna McDaniel, there isn’t exactly wall-to-wall coverage of Biden’s comment on CNN:

It’s been over 5 HOURS since Biden told Black people they “ain’t black” if they support @realDonaldTrump. How many times has CNN mentioned his bigoted comment on air? ZERO. Unreal. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) May 22, 2020

We’re totally not shocked. There’s a story about Biden’s comments at the CNN website, but their on-air hosts don’t, so far, seem in any rush to talk about it.

CNN literally found time to laugh at and mock @TeamTrump and @BlackVoices4DJT when they announced they would be opening Black outreach offices. They are completely in the tank for Democrats.https://t.co/FKOuAfZpI4 — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) May 22, 2020

CNN sure does have its journalistic “priorities.”

Activist media. They should be labelled as special interest groups. https://t.co/AOMY8amh2O — George Khouri (@GeorgeKhouri19) May 22, 2020

If it isn't spin then it's silence. — jerZboyMediaUSA #FlattenTheLeft (@jerZboyUSA) May 22, 2020



