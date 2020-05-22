As we told you earlier, presumptive Dem nominee Joe Biden closed out an interview with some comments that caught everybody’s attention:

This is disgusting. Joe Biden: "If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't Black." pic.twitter.com/UvYZTjcPqZ — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) May 22, 2020

Biden’s comment had his campaign’s senior adviser spinning like the wind in order to try and justify the remark, saying Joe was speaking “in jest,” among other things.

Republican Sen. Tim Scott isn’t having any of it:

1.3 million black Americans already voted for Trump in 2016. This morning, Joe Biden told every single one of us we “ain’t black.” I’d say I’m surprised, but it’s sadly par for the course for Democrats to take the black community for granted and brow beat those that don’t agree. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) May 22, 2020

Bingo!

Ari Fleischer spotted an attitude from Biden that isn’t much different than what Hillary Clinton demonstrated in 2016:

There's not much difference between what Biden said this mornining about blacks who support Trump "aint black" and what Hillary said about deplorables. In both cases, they're saying if you don't support me, there's something wrong with you. Both statements are awful. https://t.co/E89jYx9yCS — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) May 22, 2020

Both Biden and Clinton’s comments were, well… deplorable.

***

Related:

Joe Biden’s rapid response director is handling the ‘you ain’t black’ comments like a true professional