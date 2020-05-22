As we told you earlier, presumptive Dem nominee Joe Biden closed out an interview with some comments that caught everybody’s attention:

Biden’s comment had his campaign’s senior adviser spinning like the wind in order to try and justify the remark, saying Joe was speaking “in jest,” among other things.

Republican Sen. Tim Scott isn’t having any of it:

Bingo!

Ari Fleischer spotted an attitude from Biden that isn’t much different than what Hillary Clinton demonstrated in 2016:

Both Biden and Clinton’s comments were, well… deplorable.

***

