Press briefings from White House spox Kayleigh McEnany are often incredible because you can tell that many of the gathered media get owned and don’t even seem to know what hit them. Today was another such day:

Watch White House @PressSec lay out a series of questions that "any good journalist" would ask about why Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn was unmasked. pic.twitter.com/tgjBi9Yx2N — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 22, 2020

That those things need to be pointed out to the media makes it even more painfully obvious that the national press was mostly hibernating during the Obama years.

.@PressSec Ends Press Briefing Calling Out The Media For Ignoring Michael Flynn Unmasking "Did anyone take it upon themselves to pose any questions about Michael Flynn & unmasking to President Obama's spokesperson? Oh, not a single journalist has posed that question." pic.twitter.com/RjOxsIL4Ml — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) May 22, 2020

.@PressSec @kayleighmcenany brought visual aids today to assist the White House Press corps in what questions they should be asking Barack Obama about why General Flynn was unmasked. 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/FQ475dZOJt — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 22, 2020

Ouch!

Where are all the true #journalists that care about this country? https://t.co/RHKhBVX54y — Pita for USA (@pitabeckwith) May 22, 2020

There are some… if you look hard enough.