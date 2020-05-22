Press briefings from White House spox Kayleigh McEnany are often incredible because you can tell that many of the gathered media get owned and don’t even seem to know what hit them. Today was another such day:

That those things need to be pointed out to the media makes it even more painfully obvious that the national press was mostly hibernating during the Obama years.

Trending

Ouch!

There are some… if you look hard enough.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2016 electionBarack ObamaDonald TrumpFBIKayleigh McEnanyMichael Flynnrussia collusion