Another Democrat narrative is at risk of sinking. The narrative in question is “voter suppression” allegedly caused by voter ID laws, and acting as the torpedo is this take from Vox:

A new report suggests that the GOP’s voter suppression tactics in Wisconsin failed. They may have even backfired on the Republican Party. https://t.co/juLbhXITBM — Vox (@voxdotcom) May 20, 2020

Wow, that’s some serious twisting to keep from admitting something:

or is it possible that maybe insisting on tight rules regarding elections and voting — stay with me here — isn't "suppression" after all? https://t.co/52porAJRtM — jerylbier (@JerylBier) May 20, 2020

A new report suggests that following the law and election rules doesn’t benefit a particular party….. https://t.co/3ssHsdUXE7 — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 20, 2020

So what you're saying is……… protecting voter integrity doesn't actually benefit a political party??? Nice dunk. https://t.co/X6JK6DlHN5 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) May 20, 2020

You’re so close to figuring it out Vox — Cody (@juugasscody) May 20, 2020

You can see them almost understand what they just wrote https://t.co/LLoCrl0HBM — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) May 20, 2020

Right? But an actual awakening is quite unlikely. Alternate headline:

NARRATOR: The better headline is "There were no voter suppression tactics in Wisconsin." https://t.co/QE4ldN2Wwf — RBe (@RBPundit) May 20, 2020

Progressives could just never bring themselves to admit that.

This is how Vox is covering the fact that it was just *+*once again*+* proven that basic moves to protect #electionintegrity not only don't lead to voter suppression, they actually increase turnout. Great work guys. https://t.co/QYnhVMKFtV — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) May 20, 2020

That’s a weird way of saying you found absolutely no evidence of voter suppression. https://t.co/4nD4UPznmF — Henry (@HMSPitts) May 20, 2020

Sweet false premise, dorks. — Reno Gruber – MN (@RenoGruber) May 20, 2020

How is verifying that someone is legally able to vote voter suppression? — James Whomever (@JamesWhomever) May 20, 2020

My favorite thing about the Dems is they always claim being forced to show a picture ID is "voter suppression" https://t.co/xIY3f91jZX — robgking87 (@FlGatorKing) May 20, 2020

No one begs the question quite like Milhouse. https://t.co/zGH7Em6Ijg — Hooch (@barrelproven) May 20, 2020

Nope.