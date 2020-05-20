Nobody does “alternate universe” better than CNN, and on that note, the cable net’s media correspondent Brian Stelter had a question for everybody:

Think hard.

It’s possible that the answer to Stelter’s question is “we’re looking at it right now”:


Maybe Stelter’s living in the Resistance fantasy where if Trump was removed, Pence would have been as well, leaving Nancy Pelosi as president.

There’s never any shortage of that coming from CNN, but hey, if Stelter wants to play the “alternate universe” game, let’s expand on that:

Notice that nobody from CNN ever wonders about that scenario?

