Nobody does “alternate universe” better than CNN, and on that note, the cable net’s media correspondent Brian Stelter had a question for everybody:

In an alternate universe, if Trump HAD been impeached and removed by the Senate GOP, how different would the US response to the pandemic be? — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 20, 2020

Think hard.

Is anyone gunna tell Tater? https://t.co/NRfims8BUk — Ricardo Turtleneck (@PintSizePolemic) May 20, 2020

It’s possible that the answer to Stelter’s question is “we’re looking at it right now”:

Literally, the guy who runs the coronavirus task force would be president. https://t.co/bMMnkKVypj — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) May 20, 2020





Maybe Stelter’s living in the Resistance fantasy where if Trump was removed, Pence would have been as well, leaving Nancy Pelosi as president.

And Stelter is looking for more fan-fic. https://t.co/fJU9AOARlw — Rufus T. Firefly 🥃🍺 (@hoggomcswineass) May 20, 2020

There’s never any shortage of that coming from CNN, but hey, if Stelter wants to play the “alternate universe” game, let’s expand on that:

In an alternate universe, if the media hadn't spent 3 years chasing a false story of collusion, how different would the US response to the pandemic be? — Rascal Deese (@RascalDeese) May 20, 2020

Notice that nobody from CNN ever wonders about that scenario?