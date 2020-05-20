A supremely self-unaware CNN host Chris Cuomo has again gone after President Trump’s response to the coronavirus, including not wearing a mask for public appearances:

But at least Cuomo is being equally hard on his brother, who is the governor of New York. Wait, no he isn’t:

Trending

Wow, that’s close to the equivalent of the reporter who asked Obama what’s enchanted him most about being president — but worse.

THIS. Is CNN.

***

Related:

Janice Dean calls out CNN for avoiding Andrew Cuomo’s nursing home scandal

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrew Cuomochris cuomoCNNDonald Trump