As you know, California is loaded with progressive politicians who proudly run sanctuaries for people who are in the country illegally and in violation of federal laws. Gov. Gavin Newsom has even pointed out that California is a sanctuary state:

With the president intentionally making things worse on immigration, California is refusing to play any part in the political theater coming out of Washington. We will continue to provide shelter to all who need it and sanctuary to all who seek it. California is for everyone. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 17, 2019

However, there’s now a sanctuary city that California progressives will not like, because it’s a city providing sanctuary from the state’s overreaching measures people like Gavin Newsom claim are designed to help stop the spread of coronavirus: