As you know, California is loaded with progressive politicians who proudly run sanctuaries for people who are in the country illegally and in violation of federal laws. Gov. Gavin Newsom has even pointed out that California is a sanctuary state:

However, there’s now a sanctuary city that California progressives will not like, because it’s a city providing sanctuary from the state’s overreaching measures people like Gavin Newsom claim are designed to help stop the spread of coronavirus:

Atwater is a city located in central California near Merced.

Suddenly progressives like Newsom won’t think that political leaders unilaterally deciding what edicts to ignore is such a great thing.

Tags: californiaSanctuary City