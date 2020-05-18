Over the weekend, President Trump quote-tweeted his son Eric’s video showing CNN White House reporter Kaitlan Collins removing her mask just as a press conference ended:

Collins defended herself this way:

Nearly 90,000 Americans have been killed by coronavirus, and the president is tweeting about me pulling my mask down for six seconds on Friday. https://t.co/UYib8tS7pO — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 18, 2020

Is there a new “six-second rule” from the CDC that we haven’t seen?

You have 0 self-awareness. — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) May 18, 2020

Not sure how you can thread the needle here by simultaneously claiming that this is a deadly pandemic that the president should take more seriously while abdicating responsibility for your own decision to pull your mask off when you thought the cameras had stopped rolling. https://t.co/huPrOLnjw6 — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) May 18, 2020

Do as the media says, not as they do!

Hall monitor gets busted without a pass — Razor (@hale_razor) May 18, 2020

You got caught. Take the L like an adult. — Carlton Hinds (@methuselaschild) May 18, 2020

I'm not trying to be snarky or anything, but is six seconds the rule? Is anything more than six seconds bad? I honestly don't know. This is a lot to take in all at once, and everybody's confused. https://t.co/KqWAG4arkj — China is lying (@jtLOL) May 18, 2020

“It’s ok if I’m a complete hypocrite because other things also happen.” https://t.co/s2WyPlrlid — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) May 18, 2020

According to people like you, pulling your mask down for six seconds means you want to kill grandma. Deal with it. https://t.co/HFhnrd2rtY — RBe (@RBPundit) May 18, 2020

I think blatant hypocrisy by a mask-policing Karen is just cause It shows just how seriously we should take your "journalism" https://t.co/qFwcXADPSI — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) May 18, 2020

There’s been an addition to the rules of “journalism” when it comes to reporting on Trump:

All sentences must now start with the qualifier, 'Nearly 90k Americans have been killed by coronavirus, and' https://t.co/yMtFlpViL2 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) May 18, 2020

It’s definitely catching on:

As US approaches 90K deaths, new Trump campaign email calls Biden “a certified CROOK.” Wow. — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) May 16, 2020

The DNC memo must have been sent.