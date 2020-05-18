Over the weekend, President Trump quote-tweeted his son Eric’s video showing CNN White House reporter Kaitlan Collins removing her mask just as a press conference ended:

Collins defended herself this way:

Is there a new “six-second rule” from the CDC that we haven’t seen?

Trending

Do as the media says, not as they do!

There’s been an addition to the rules of “journalism” when it comes to reporting on Trump:

It’s definitely catching on:

The DNC memo must have been sent.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Donald TrumpEric TrumpKaitlan Collins