Almost everybody knows that “believe all women,” which was one of the primary slogans of the #MeToo movement a couple years ago, was put on temporary hiatus after Tara Reade’s allegations against Joe Biden.

D.C. comms strategist Drew Holden has compiled some compare/contrast examples of how Reade’s allegations were dealt with vs. Christine Blasey Ford.

This thread is amazing. Packed full of hypocritical reporters and how they play favorites. Journalism is dead. https://t.co/25T1s8dJ31 — Rodney 😜 (@biggiesnotdead) May 16, 2020

This is something else:

Today, the character assassination of Tara Reade began in earnest. Shockingly, these same people had different thoughts when the accused wasn’t on their team. Examples are threaded below. It wouldn’t seem right to kick off a list of hypocrisy with anyone but @JRubinBlogger. pic.twitter.com/MwIDdK2paF — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 16, 2020

The reporters at @politico who broke the story are good examples. Here’s @LisaDNews pic.twitter.com/s1nFBCIl8N — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 16, 2020

And the outlet itself. @politico takes a slightly different tone, hard to spot. pic.twitter.com/581RwGNZl6 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 16, 2020

Of course, it isn’t just them. @CBSNews go to the good old fashioned “conservatives seize” approach. pic.twitter.com/3DPwrGP3c0 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 16, 2020

More journalists got in on the attack. @jonathanchait is a good example. pic.twitter.com/tsQnQyARhf — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 16, 2020

And of course there are the local blue check wingnuts like @CheriJacobus who can never be bothered with consistency. pic.twitter.com/3a6ehR6ul0 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 16, 2020

I’m sure we’ll add to this one as this story gains steam. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 16, 2020

But there’s no bias or double-standard whatsoever!

Gotta lead with the team captain. https://t.co/AQKZQrLgFi — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) May 16, 2020

Of course it has! Believe all women doesn't apply when it might be inconvenient. https://t.co/L8OKUN011d — Team Aloha, Not The World's Police (@SibeRescueBrian) May 16, 2020

So this means if I’m ever sexually assaulted again I have to make sure to ask what their political affiliation before I report it or be destroyed….message received Rubin. https://t.co/kVcwbATNo0 — Tired of the rank hypocrisy (@cougarbound) May 16, 2020

Tell me again why anyone trusts the msm? https://t.co/8Dm6X0eDz8 — Chris Segroves (@ScrawnyBeast) May 16, 2020

We’re stumped.