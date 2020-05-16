Former presidential candidate Evan McMullin announced that the group “Principles First” will hold a convention in Charlotte, NC in August that will run concurrently with the Republican National Convention:

Donald Trump is a disgrace to GOP and threat to the country. In August, @StandUpRepublic and @Principles_1st are hosting The Convention on Founding Principles to counter his RNC coronation. Join us to chart a better path for the party and the country. https://t.co/oH0l22XQnn

Never Trumpers will host their own "Republican convention" during the RNC https://t.co/UQBIvikuy8

According to Washington Post, Evan McMullin, who ran for president in 2016 and barely out-polled the category of 'Miscellaneous write-in,' will hold an alternative 'Republican Convention' during the Republican Convention in Charlotte. https://t.co/pamob36quC — Byron York (@ByronYork) May 16, 2020

Well good luck with all that. And for some reason a lot of people aren’t expecting a very high attendance:

Luckily the true believers can still fit around Bill Kristol’s dinner table, so logistics will be easy. https://t.co/PUfexh8FDn — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 16, 2020

Can it really be called a convention if there are only 30 people present https://t.co/OlbBBzMELX — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 16, 2020

It’s being held in a phone booth still plenty of room sign up now — Higgz🇺🇸 (@HiggzMg) May 16, 2020

Never Trumper Republicans, you do realize a convention usually comprises of more than 5 people, right? https://t.co/A7zU4ypLWR — Elijah C (@E_Cohen19) May 16, 2020

Perfect. Spend money on a party to stroke their own egos during tough economic times. Voters will love it. https://t.co/gvvIjRBrOa — Lisa De Pasquale (@LisaDeP) May 16, 2020

It will be held at the Golden Corral just outside of Richmond, VA because they will only need two booths. https://t.co/mXZaBEkWya — johngaltfla.com (@johngaltfla) May 16, 2020

In a phone booth or on a CNN set? https://t.co/BL1LoNU33J — Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) May 16, 2020

😀😀😀😀😀😀😀 is he renting out a Waffle House or something smaller? — G1P10 (@0311mcp) May 16, 2020

Time will tell!