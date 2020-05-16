Former presidential candidate Evan McMullin announced that the group “Principles First” will hold a convention in Charlotte, NC in August that will run concurrently with the Republican National Convention:
Donald Trump is a disgrace to GOP and threat to the country. In August, @StandUpRepublic and @Principles_1st are hosting The Convention on Founding Principles to counter his RNC coronation. Join us to chart a better path for the party and the country. https://t.co/oH0l22XQnn
— Evan McMullin (@EvanMcMullin) May 15, 2020
Never Trumpers will host their own "Republican convention" during the RNC https://t.co/UQBIvikuy8
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 16, 2020