Former presidential candidate Evan McMullin announced that the group “Principles First” will hold a convention in Charlotte, NC in August that will run concurrently with the Republican National Convention:

Well good luck with all that. And for some reason a lot of people aren’t expecting a very high attendance:

Trending

Time will tell!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionDonald TrumpGOPNever TrumpRNC