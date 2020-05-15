We’ve seen some hot takes today, but this has to be one of the most scalding:

If Trump had been in charge during World War II, this column would be in German, @MaxBoot writes https://t.co/cyiADZNOeg — Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) May 15, 2020

Wait, really? Yes, really.

This is getting embarrassing… https://t.co/xFS60ZwiSN — David Edward 💤 (@_David_Edward) May 15, 2020

Wait. You guys aren't actually ashamed to publish this garbage? https://t.co/dPeWdKYTCM — RBe (@RBPundit) May 15, 2020

Heck, they’re probably proud of it, which speaks volumes.

OMG, I though this was a @TheBabylonBee article. — Doctor Why 🏴‍☠️ (@NoEyeContact) May 15, 2020

Tds score 6, high but not highest for the week — Adam Kissel (@AdamKissel) May 15, 2020

GP When in doubt, include a Nazi reference in your anti-Trump "conservative" column. https://t.co/bAJEAGv69W — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) May 15, 2020

We’ve reached peak Boot. — Karentine (@panamareddit) May 15, 2020

He cannot be parodied anymore! Hahahaha!!!! https://t.co/xx8ThHoJCN — J Siegler (@jamesseegs) May 15, 2020

And yet Boot continues to outdo himself on a regular basis.