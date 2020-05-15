Of all the politicians who have demonstrated over-reach in government coronavirus guidelines, few have let their authoritarian flag fly higher than New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Tammy Bruce has spotted evidence that Comrade Mayor might be realizing he’s pushed it too far:

Maybe the mayor didn’t first ask himself “what could possibly go wrong” before having moved forward:

Trending

It’s too bad some of these authoritarian wannabes like de Blasio couldn’t spot the downside of their overreach before they implemented their edicts.

Yep.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bill De BlasiocoronavirusCOVID-19New York CityTammy Bruce