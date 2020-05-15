Of all the politicians who have demonstrated over-reach in government coronavirus guidelines, few have let their authoritarian flag fly higher than New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Tammy Bruce has spotted evidence that Comrade Mayor might be realizing he’s pushed it too far:

Yeah, that little foray into fascist abuse of power didn’t go so well, did it? 😒 https://t.co/elZkGFgliw — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) May 15, 2020

Maybe the mayor didn’t first ask himself “what could possibly go wrong” before having moved forward:

Moving forward, the NYPD will focus its social distancing enforcement on large gatherings and no longer issue summonses or arrests for lack of face coverings, the mayor says. https://t.co/tyOTXkFd3l — CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) May 15, 2020

It’s too bad some of these authoritarian wannabes like de Blasio couldn’t spot the downside of their overreach before they implemented their edicts.

Can't make this stuff up! — Deb (Text Trump 88022) (@Deb4trump66) May 15, 2020

Mayor Wilhelm went full wazoo aperture on that one… — Keith Hanson (@kch50428) May 15, 2020

Especially with mom and her young son. — Larry M Lawrence (@lmlawrence891) May 15, 2020

Exactly. Out. Of. Control. — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) May 15, 2020

Yep.